Trivia Too

We never really need an excuse to celebrate the Beatles, but this year is a dandy. It is the fifty-year anniversary of the release of the White Album officially titled The Beatles. All remember when they came to America to perform on the Ed Sullivan Sunday Night Show. The Beatles were an English rock band formed in Liverpool in 1960. Four boys just out of high school. The members were John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and then for a while they had different people who could play the drums, and finally settled with Ringo Starr. They became regarded as the foremost and most influential music band in history.

They often incorporated classical elements, older pop forms, and unconventional recording techniques in innovating ways, and later experimented with several musical styles ranging from pop ballads and Indian music to psychedelia and hard rock. Led by primary song writers Lennon and McCartney, the Beatles built their reputation playing in clubs in Liverpool over a three-year period from 1960.

Manager Brian Epstein molded them into a professional act, and producer George Marin guided and developed their recordings, greatly expanding the groups’ homeland success after their first hit, “Love Me Do,” in late 1962. As their popularity grew into the intense fans’ frenzy dubbed “Beatlemania,” they acquired the nickname, “the Fab Four.”

By early 1964 the Beatles were international superstars leading the “British Invasion” of the United States pop market and making numerous sales records. They soon made their motion picture debut with a mock documentary, “A Hard Day’s Night.”

