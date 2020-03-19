Trivia Too

Not everyone can say this, but it was about 100 years ago on Feb. 1, 1922, that I was born. It wasn’t until April that Beardstown was flooded. There were no homes in the last block on Washington Street except the house my dad built in 1910. Neither were there homes anywhere beyond our house and beyond Thirteenth Street, so all of those homes beyond that point have been built as new developments in the years that followed.

