Trivia Too
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 16:39 Casscounty2
February, the birth month of great men
By:
Roy Roberts
It is rather odd to start this way. I guess that it was about 90 years ago when I was a kid, when someone would ask me when my birthday was. I would tell them it’s the month that all great men were born: February. There is George Washington, Saint Valentine and Abraham Lincoln. The earlier in the month, the greater they are. My birthday is the first day.
