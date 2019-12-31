Trivia Too

Here it is, a brand-new year. Like many other people, I am wondering what it will be like for me. Looking back at 2019, I sure did do a lot. My children would take me many places. In the spring, Don took me to Williamsville to see Grant, Rick Thurman’s son, play baseball. I was able to go to my 80th Beardstown High School Alumni banquet. I then flew to Sacramento, California, to visit the home of our granddaughter, Amy. Her home was the last of the ten grandchildren’s home that I was able to visit. I finished my book about Thomas Beard, the founder of Beardstown, and I went back to Beardstown for a few hours for the book signing. That book is still available at the Beardstown-Lincoln Museum and at the Antique Mall.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.