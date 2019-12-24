Trivia Too

When Chris was little, we owned a lot of cats. Living on a farm, we hardly ever saw a rat. We also had two dogs; there were lots of pets. Chris was able to dress her favorite cats with her doll clothes, and she could line up five kittens’ side by side in a chair and tell them to sit there. She could place them in her baby buggy and push them around the yard. It was when Chris was in the first grade that she came home on the school bus and there, in the road, was her favorite cat. A car was just faster than that cat.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.