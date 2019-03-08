Trivia Too

I remember it was back in the 1930s or maybe the early 1940s when I was wanting nothing more for my breakfast except what came in a box of Wheaties.

It was with so many box tops that I received information from Jack Armstrong, The All-American Boy, who was featured on the radio program sponsored by Wheaties. Wheaties also was known as the Breakfast of Champions.

The first celebrity who was pictured on the box was Lou Gehrig. In 1939, there was an all-star football team of which 48 out of 51 members gave testimony that they ate Wheaties. The pictures of champions not only included baseball and football players, but circus stars, rodeo stars, jockeys, big-game hunters, auto racers, railroad engineers, and many others.

