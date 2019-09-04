Home

Trivia Too

Wed, 09/04/2019 - 15:18 Casscounty2
Sports physicals for athletes crucial
By: 
Roy Roberts

    Baseball is slowly winding down, but football practices and games are underway. It is a good idea that all athletes have a physical prior to the opening of the season. There was one mother who lost her son and since then has rallied to see that her son’s school and other schools in the northern part of the state offer to all students much more than just a normal physical.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    Do you not know that in a race all the runners run, but only one gets the prize? Run in such a way as to get the prize. 1 Corinthians 9:24

 

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers