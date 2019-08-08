Trivia Too

One of my nicest experiences in life was the evening that I went to the monthly library board to tell them that they are going to get the new library that they had hoped for. It was 25 years ago, as I walked out of one of the annual alumni meetings and Robert Houston was right behind me. He asked, “What can I do for Beardstown?” I told him, “I will think about it and let you know in a few days.”

