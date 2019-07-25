Trivia Too

Here is a letter and story in the book I am now writing. My letters were numbered in the order written so that they could be given to relatives and then given back to Christine.

Communique No. 53

February 16, 1945

Dear Christine,

Today was a swell day as far as the mail was concerned, so I am in a very good mood tonight. I received letters and packages. A package from you, Aunt Mable, Aunt Jenny Mae, and from Dale. Thanks to all of you.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.