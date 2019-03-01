Trivia Too

eardstown, and in all of central Illinois, one needs a stiff upper lip, a good book to read and a cup of hot cocoa. February in the Land of Lincoln means fighting a daily battle against cold temperatures, icy roads and winter boredom. I know a lot of my friends and relatives have traded midwestern winter for the warm climate, My daughters, Sue and Chris sent a picture of themselves water skiing off the southern coast of Mexico. Don and Cathy sent a picture of their vacation home on an Island in the Gulf, just off the coast of Florida.

Others have sent pictures of the couple walking hand in hand on a sandy beach. At the same time that I hear the snow plow spreading salt on our street, they are probably putting salt on the rim of their margarita glass with palm trees in the background. Don’t get me wrong, I am happy for them to avoid the snow as much as they can. We did that. We went to the warm Texas Valley, near the Mexican border for twenty years after we retired, and when we were healthy enough to enjoy it.

