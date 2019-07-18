Trivia Too

I’m writing today because I have a lot of good memories of the front porch. Front porches are as American as the apple pie. The porch was really an additional room and when evening came, it was much cooler for the family to sit on the front porch rather than be in the stuffy, indoor living room. The children could be playing in the yard, in constant view of their parents on the porch.

Unfortunately, I have seen the disappearance of the family front porch, along with the disappearance of the rocking chair. In the first 50 years of the previous century, people had front porches and people often sat on rocking chairs. Today, one almost needs to stop at the Cracker Barrel restaurants to see a long row of rocking chairs and often people using them.

