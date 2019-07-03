Trivia Too

TRIVIA about my childhood days. I can’t remember when Goodell Ice & Coal Company delivered ice in a wagon pulled by a team of horses, but I do remember the trucks that delivered ice for the Glenn Ice Company.

The neighborhood kids would be playing baseball in the field across from our house at the end of Washington Street. Today it is the lot where the Drivers Examiners Station, Benny’s Pizza, and homes are. Those playing ball at that time would be Bob Humphrey, Bob and Dick Dugan, Howard Osmer, Bob Ehrman, Bill Bockemeyer, my brother Dale and me. We did have one girl, Helen Whitney. When we chose sides, Helen was one of the first ones chosen because she was really a good hitter. We were all what you might call “little league age.”

