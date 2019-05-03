Trivia Too

It is time for a little trivia that I have received from readers or have seen in various newspapers.

***You better stay right where you are because according to Smart Asset.com, the financial technology company, the most affordable place to live in the entire state of Illinois is Hoopeston, in Vermilion County. In the top 10 most affordable town in Illinois after Hoopeston are Carmi, Kewanee, Hillsboro, BEARDSTOWN, Robinson, Mount Carmel, Pana, Clinton and Salem.

*** There are eleven seasons for those who live here in the Midwest: 1st season is Winter, 2nd is Fools Spring, 3nd is Second Winter, 4th is Spring of Deception, 5th is Third Winter, 6th is Mud Season, 7th is Actual Spring, 8th is Summer, 9th is False Fall, 10th is Second Summer Break, and 11th is Actual Fall. On Saturday Chicago had five inches of snow.

***From a Massachusetts newspaper, Antonio Mitchell, at 108 years old, is the oldest practicing barber in the world.

***Alex Burge was the state champion golfer when he was in high school. He then received a scholarship and played golf for the University of Illinois. He graduated and would have liked to get a job as a golf coach at a high school which really wasn’t in demand at that time. His coach at Illinois was a good friend of Mark Steinberg. Mark Steinberg is the owner of Excel Sports Management and is Tiger Woods’ agent. Burge contacted Steinberg and received a job with his company. At the end of the recent Masters’ tournament, Burge was in the famous Butler Cabin afterward as Woods put on his fifth green jacket. “It was amazing,” said Burge. “I was involved in some of the post-round stuff and got to see Tiger afterwards and congratulate him. It was very cool, and to see somebody accomplish what they’ve really put their mind to is neat.” Steinberg has three of the top ten golfers for which he’s the agent, as well as other leading sports figures in football and basketball.

**In 1840 the population of Ireland was 8,200,000 and in 1914 it was only 4,400,000. Many died in the famine However many emigrated to other countries. There are now more people with Irish ancestry living outside of Ireland than there are inside of their borders.

