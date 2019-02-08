Trivia Too

I just had a birthday. You know, I can’t believe how old people my age are. God has been so good to me and I don’t know why I am at 97, either. Actually, I think there has been an angel who has cared for me ever since I was in the third grade. Just as school ended for the day, and I ran out of the building which was the old Lincoln School, I ran across Monroe Street without looking, and heard a car screech its brakes. That scared me so much that I ran the whole nine blocks to my home.

