Trivia Too

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 08:56 Casscounty2
Celebrating birthdays never gets old even after 97 years
Roy Roberts

I just had a birthday.  You know, I can’t believe how old people my age are.  God has been so good to me and I don’t know why I am at 97, either.  Actually, I think there has been an angel who has cared for me ever since I was in the third grade. Just as school ended for the day, and I ran out of the building which was the old Lincoln School, I ran across Monroe Street without looking, and heard a car screech its brakes.  That scared me so much that I ran the whole nine blocks to my home.

