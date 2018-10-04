Before there was Google, there was the encyclopedia

It was in the late 1920’s, when we were kids, and someone knocked at the door. All three of us stopped what we were doing and raced to the door to say hello, and probably even asked them to come in. This was before our mother even had time to take off her kitchen apron and brush back her hair a little bit. I’d say I was probably seven, brother Dale was five, and sister Jane was three. Usually the only ones that ever knocked on our back door was the Avon lady or the Jewel-T man or possibly a hobo going through town wanting something to eat.

