Taking time out for more trivial thoughts

It is time for more Trivia clips that have been sent to me. For example: Have you ever stood and watched the ever-gazing lions at the zoo and wondered just what they were thinking about?

· If Clinton High School football team goes to the playoffs it will be because of an exchange student from Brazil named Joao Corenza ,who never played football, but has place-kicked every 3-point and every point after touchdown all year.

· When a lady here in central Illinois was pregnant with her second child it wasn't particularly good news to her first born. Then two-year-old Asher wanted no part of it. In fact, everyone knew that Asher just didn't like babies. On the day his sister Annabelle was born two years ago, Asher looked up into his mother's arms and to the shock of everyone in the room quietly asked, 'can we take it home?'