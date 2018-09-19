Remembering the Depression, the CCC and WPA

It was not long ago that one of my readers asked that I write columns about what it was like during the Great Depression. I figured she must be considerably younger than I am. During the 1930’s there were millions of unemployed men, not many women had entered the workplace yet. Franklin D. Roosevelt was the president and having had a successful work program in his state of New York, when he was Governor there, he told Congress of his plan to have a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC). This was needed because each year thousands of the graduating classes from the nation’s high schools were walking the streets without jobs. It was not a healthy situation. The Congress cooperated and within a week Roosevelt had named the federal departments and the persons to run the program. recreation localities. The person in charge of the entire program was General Douglas MacArthur. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>