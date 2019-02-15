Love has Valentine’s Day, but real love is where you find it

My dear valentine isn’t with me anymore; however, I remember the first time I saw her I said that I would marry that girl. Valentine’s Day is the day of a love story and my friend told me that there isn’t a better story than to tell about my own. We went to high school at the same time and I remember Christmas gifts and birthday gifts, but I don’t ever remember giving her a Valentine.

After we were married, I can’t remember ever taking her out to dinner on that special day until a granddaughter and her husband came to see us when we were spending the winter down in Texas, and since it was Valentine’s Day I thought we would all go out to dinner.

