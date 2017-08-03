Kitchen Nightmares with Roy Roberts

There were many times that my Mother would tell my wife, “Christine, you married the wrong one.” She would say that because I never helped with the cooking or cleaning up the kitchen after a meal, whereas my brothers, Mylo and Dale, not only did 90 percent of the cooking at their house, but cleaned up the kitchen afterward. Christine was nice and would defend my lack of kitchen help by saying, “I would rather he take care of the children and keep out of my kitchen.”

There was one time when Christine was very sick and could not get out of bed and I had to cook. I followed the directions on the box and made pancakes with three little kids telling me, “That is not the way Mother does it.” They ate a little and one helped a lot by saying, “Mrs. French will have a good lunch for us at school.”

