Home

Kitchen Nightmares with Roy Roberts

Wed, 03/08/2017 - 07:46 casscounty2
By: 
Roy Roberts

    There were many times that my Mother would tell my wife, “Christine, you married the wrong one.” She would say that because I never helped with the cooking or cleaning up the kitchen after a meal, whereas my brothers, Mylo and Dale, not only did 90 percent of the cooking at their house, but cleaned up the kitchen afterward. Christine was nice and would defend my lack of kitchen help by saying, “I would rather he take care of the children and keep out of my kitchen.”
    There was one time when Christine was very sick and could not get out of bed and I had to cook. I followed the directions on the box and made pancakes with three little kids telling me, “That is not the way Mother does it.” They ate a little and one helped a lot by saying, “Mrs. French will have a good lunch for us at school.”

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Taylor celebrates 95th

    Dorothy Taylor of Beardstown will celebrate her 95th birthday on March 23. She was born in Cass County to Lark and Iva Buck.

Wessel Anniversary
Roberts 95th birthday
Weishaar 97th birthday
Surratt celebrates 91st birthday on January 8
Sims celebrate 30th

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers