From Illinois to New York

One of the things that Thomas Beard did for Beardstown while platting the town was designating the central block as The Square for marketing. At that time, it was to be the market place, and at one corner of the square, right across the street from where the Lincoln Museum is now was a building with a pole structure. The first floor was wide open and its where the farmers could drive in their cattle or hogs or any other produce that they wanted to sell. Above this structure were the offices of the consignment people who were there to either buy or sell. At that time the farmer had no way to get his hogs to market except to drive them, his hired man and his friendly neighbors would start walking the three to eight miles to Beardstown driving the hogs down the road, straight through town which wasn't very big then to the Central Park.