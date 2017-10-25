Home

Gaining a brand-new pen pal

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:51 casscounty2
By: 
Roy Roberts

    I have a new pen pal. It is a girl in my daughter’s business class up at Warren High School in Gurnee. Each student was to write a letter to someone and when she said that she didn’t know who to write to, my daughter suggested that she write to me. In her first letter she had a number of questions for me like, ‘What’s your favorite holiday, what’s your favorite season?’ On the last question she told how she loved the fall season and I agreed with her. The crisp cooler fall weather is such a relief from the summer heat and the changing of the colors of the trees from green to the different shades of yellow, red, brown, burgundy, purple, and gold. It is really a beautiful time of the year.

Lifestyle

