Entrepreneurial idea – play cafe & coffee bar – takes hold

Mylo Roberts was my older brother and he and his wife Margret had two children, Stewart and Patty. Stewart has a daughter, Sara, who is 35 years old who just sold her home and with that money went to Austin, Texas, to start a new business. You young or middle age entrepreneurs, here is an idea for you to start your own business. Without any advertising other than with the Chamber of Commerce and a session on television, her new business is really booming. The name of the business is “Almost Grown.” She leased part of a strip mall with about 2,500 square feet of space. She then engaged an artist to paint murals on the walls--one mural shows the front of a grocery store, one a tree house, one a fire station, one a hospital, one a campground. There is also a large box in the middle where there are railroad tracks for the kids to play with their toy trains.

Her play café and coffee bar is for mothers with children from one to five years of age.

There are various colored tables for four adults at different spots throughout the room. Mothers can bring their children who love this place to play and some mothers might bring their laptop and do work, and some might just visit with a neighbor who brought their children, or some could be writing letters. It is not a baby-sitting place, in fact, the children cannot be there without a parent. If a four or five year old has an eight-year-old brother, there is no charge for him to come and sit and watch or give help to their siblings or any other child. There is other playground equipment such as a slide which is probably about four or five feet tall that has rollers instead of the usual slick aluminum slide board.