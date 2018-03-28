Easter during the Depression, a different celebration

I had a request to write a few columns about what it was like when I was a child during the Great Depression. The coming of spring each year meant that it wouldn’t be long before it would be Easter time. Dale, Jane and I, firmly believed that the Easter bunny would soon be bringing us our Easter eggs. A day or two before Easter, Dad would come home from work with a big box of excelsior, a straw like material which was used for packing things to be shipped; it was the only material available for packing that was known and available in the 1930’s. Dad would bring it home from the Post Office and we would excitedly take the excelsior and go outside and look around the house for the best places to make our nests for the rabbit to put its eggs in. Dale was old enough to make his own nests and I would help Jane make her nests. I suppose this went on until I was in the third grade. It never entered my mind that a rabbit couldn’t color the eggs or how they could possibly carry the eggs. <ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>