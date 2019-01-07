Believe – Miracles still happen

A friend sent me a poem recently. I don’t know if this is based on a true story or not, but I do believe He still performs miracles today. So I hope for each of you as I send this on, that God will perform that miracle in your life that you need the most. He knows your needs, I don’t. You must just believe and know that faith is not believing that God can, it is knowing that He WILL. I, for one, believe in angels. Here is the poem:

A drunk man in an Oldsmobile

They said had run the light

That caused the six-car pileup

On Route 109 that night.

When broken bodies lay about

And blood was everywhere,

The sirens screamed our eulogies

For death was in the air.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.