Home

Believe – Miracles still happen

Mon, 01/07/2019 - 08:31 Casscounty2
By: 
Roy Roberts

A friend sent me a poem recently. I don’t know if this is based on a true story or not, but I do believe He still performs miracles today. So I hope for each of you as I send this on, that God will perform that miracle in your life that you need the most. He knows your needs, I don’t. You must just believe and know that faith is not believing that God can, it is knowing that He WILL.  I, for one, believe in angels.  Here is the poem:

A drunk man in an Oldsmobile
They said had run the light
That caused the six-car pileup
On Route 109 that night.
When broken bodies lay about
And blood was everywhere,
The sirens screamed our eulogies
For death was in the air.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today

    Psalm 77:11-13 – I will remember the Lord’s works; yes, I will remember your ancient wonders. I will reflect on all you have done and meditate on your actions.  God, your way is holy.

Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle
Is giving thanks really so rare?
What the Devil happened?

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers