5 brothers who died in WWII

The five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo, Iowa, died together at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Six family members were among those who gathered aboard USS The Sullivan’s, based at Newport Naval Station to honor their story. Jim Sullivan, 78, wasn’t even two years old when his father, Albert, was killed during the Battle of Guadalcanal during 1942. He was of course, too young to remember him, but how he’s heard some stories.

