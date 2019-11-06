Home

5 brothers who died in WWII

Wed, 11/06/2019 - 14:45 Casscounty2
The fighting Sullivans
By: 
Roy Roberts

     The five Sullivan brothers of Waterloo, Iowa, died together at the Battle of Guadalcanal in 1942. Six family members were among those who gathered aboard USS The Sullivan’s, based at Newport Naval Station to honor their story. Jim Sullivan, 78, wasn’t even two years old when his father, Albert, was killed during the Battle of Guadalcanal during 1942. He was of course, too young to remember him, but how he’s heard some stories.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

    Last Friday, Cassey and I attended our first Grandparents’ Day program with our kindergarten age grandson, Grayson. We love this stage of life and we’re trying to age gracefully.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers