West Central ends Triopia’s winning streak at 17

Fri, 01/25/2019 - 09:33 Casscounty2
Cougars hand Trojans back-to-back losses
By: 
Don Chipman

West Central ranked #10 in Class 1A took on #4 state rated and unbeaten Triopia and upset the Trojans 49-47 to claim the championship trophy of the Winchester Tournament. Gabe Cox led the winners with 14, aided by Cole Howard with 12. The Trojans placed three players in double figures led  by Zach Thompson’s 14, Garrett Snow’s 12, and Shawn Bell closed out with 11 in the losing effort.
As usual the Winchester gym was jam-packed and with the hometown squad playing for the title it was loud—loud! Triopia held an 8-6 lead after one frame led by Bell’s five points that included a triple. The hosts kept it closed with three buckets, one each from Cox, Moore, and Evans.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

