Trojans upset Tigers, spoil homecoming 35-34

Wed, 10/10/2018 - 22:54 Casscounty2
Upset creates 3-way tie atop conference with Tigers, Trojans & Panthers all 6-1
Don Chipman

The Big Blue blew into Tiger Country and pulled off a 35-34 upset of the O&B on the Tigers’ Homecoming. In the see- saw battle, the Trojans put the winning points on the board with 0:28 seconds left on the game clock.

In a football game that had fans on both sides holding their collective breath throughout the contest, the two teams traded TD for TD going down to the fi- nal seconds. It was a classic contest in a rivalry that's proved it's here to stay.

