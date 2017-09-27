Trojans topple Routt Catholic 33-21 in WIVC North

The Big Blue shook off an early touchdown drive by the inspired Rockets and pocketed a 33-21 win last Thursday at Don Kemp Field.

The usual Triopia ground game grinded out 329 yards led by Zach Thompson who had a huge night for the Big Blue rushing for 167-yards on 19 carries, then adding 80 yards receiving for 247 of total offense. Michael Burns picked up 152-yards in 26 carries. Thompson scored three TDs, while Burns crossed the goal line twice.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.