Trojans topple Routt Catholic 33-21 in WIVC North
Wed, 09/27/2017 - 11:12 casscounty2
Rockets came to play
By:
Don Chipman
The Big Blue shook off an early touchdown drive by the inspired Rockets and pocketed a 33-21 win last Thursday at Don Kemp Field.
The usual Triopia ground game grinded out 329 yards led by Zach Thompson who had a huge night for the Big Blue rushing for 167-yards on 19 carries, then adding 80 yards receiving for 247 of total offense. Michael Burns picked up 152-yards in 26 carries. Thompson scored three TDs, while Burns crossed the goal line twice.
