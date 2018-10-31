Trojans skin Buffaloes 33-14

The Triopia Trojans got a 220-yard performance from Zach Thompson, plus three touchdowns, enroute to a 33-14 win over Georgetown-Ridge Farm and moved on to a Round Two matchup with Arcola at Don Kemp. Field next Saturday at home.

"I thought our defense set the tone for us. Coach Andy (Phelps) really had them ready to play," said Coach Rich Thompson.