Trojans outlast Mustangs in a 40-35 shootout

Mendon Unity scored first, but the Trojans scored last to win the 40-35 shootout with the Mustangs.

Michael Burns rushed for 136 yards on 23 carries, and scored three TDs for Triopia. Taylor Klusmeyer was 16-of-27 for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and had three interceptions for the losing Mustangs.

