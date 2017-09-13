Trojans outlast Mustangs in a 40-35 shootout
Wed, 09/13/2017 - 10:28 casscounty2
Two teams combine for 715 yards of offense
By:
Don Chipman
Mendon Unity scored first, but the Trojans scored last to win the 40-35 shootout with the Mustangs.
Michael Burns rushed for 136 yards on 23 carries, and scored three TDs for Triopia. Taylor Klusmeyer was 16-of-27 for 176 yards and three touchdowns, and had three interceptions for the losing Mustangs.
