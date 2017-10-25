Home

Trojans last second 2-point PAT fails; Calhoun wins 22-20

Wed, 10/25/2017 - 10:44 casscounty2
Triopia season ends with a 4-5 record
Don Chipman

    It came down to the last 0:12 seconds between Calhoun and Triopia when the Big Blue’s bid for a 2-point PAT failed, the Warriors from Calhoun won 22-20, knocking the Trojans out of the IHSA Playoffs.
    Zach Thompson was able to snare an 8-yard pass from Shawn Bell with just 0:12 ticks left to give the Trojans an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Zach Rouland was stopped just short on the 2-point conversion and the Big Blue’s season was over.

 

