Trojans last second 2-point PAT fails; Calhoun wins 22-20

It came down to the last 0:12 seconds between Calhoun and Triopia when the Big Blue’s bid for a 2-point PAT failed, the Warriors from Calhoun won 22-20, knocking the Trojans out of the IHSA Playoffs.

Zach Thompson was able to snare an 8-yard pass from Shawn Bell with just 0:12 ticks left to give the Trojans an opportunity to send the game into overtime, but Zach Rouland was stopped just short on the 2-point conversion and the Big Blue’s season was over.

To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.