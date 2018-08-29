Home

Trojans knock off Carrollton 22-14

Wed, 08/29/2018
Topple the No. 5 state ranked team in Class 1A
Don Chipman

The Trojans couldn’t throw the ball; Carrollton couldn’t run the ball, but Triopia ran the ball better than Carrollton threw it in a 22-14 win in a “Valley” matchup of two of the better teams in the conference.

Triopia rushed for 264 yards, while Carrollton’s Flowers threw for 195, and the Hawks managed 69 yards rushing giving them a 265-264 edge in total yards. Zach Thompson led the Trojans with 177 yards on 28 carries.

