Trojans continue the march defeat Warriors 49-43

It took a six-point rally at the finish by Calhoun to send the game into OT where the Trojans outlasted the Warriors 10-5 to post a 49-43 victory. With the win the Big Blue improved to 17-0 for the season.

Garrett Snow’s 14 paced the winners, Calhoun’s Drew Baalman with 16 points led all scorers.

The old adage defense wins championships came into play in this contest as the Trojans held the Warriors in check until the Big Blue’s offense could pull out the hard-earned win. “Sometimes you win ugly. This one was ugly, but we’ll take it,” said Coach Mike Lewis of the Trojans.

It appeared that Triopia had things well in hand leading by 10 at the half 25-15, but a huge Warrior charge in the third stanza turned the contest into a dog fight when they outdid the Big Blue 15-8 to trail 33-30 heading into the final period of play.

