Trojans blow fourth quarter lead as they fall to Carrollton 39-30

Leading 30-19 with 11:51 left on the clock, the Trojans allowed the Carrollton Hawks to score 20 unanswered points in the final frame to lose their season opener.

Triopia led in total yards 425-417 but the Hawks came out on top of the final verdict 39-30.

Triopia got on the scoreboard first on an 8-yard run by Michael Burns, who led all rushers with 212 yards on 24 carries, and three touchdowns.

