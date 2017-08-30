Trojans blow fourth quarter lead as they fall to Carrollton 39-30
Wed, 08/30/2017
Squander a 30-19 lead in last go-around
Don Chipman
Leading 30-19 with 11:51 left on the clock, the Trojans allowed the Carrollton Hawks to score 20 unanswered points in the final frame to lose their season opener.
Triopia led in total yards 425-417 but the Hawks came out on top of the final verdict 39-30.
Triopia got on the scoreboard first on an 8-yard run by Michael Burns, who led all rushers with 212 yards on 24 carries, and three touchdowns.
