Trojans are looking to be back on top of WIVC

The Triopia Trojans are coming off of a disappointing 4-win, 5-loss 2017 campaign.

Back at the helm is veteran head coach Richie Thompson, who was recently inducted into the IHSFA Hall of Fame. He also has a Class 1A state title under his belt and has won well over 150 games at Virginia, BHS, and Triopia.

"We're not used to losing here at Triopia. We turned the corner last year,and I think we can be a good football team in 2018. We're a little thin, but so is everybody else, so we just need to stay away from any serious injuries and we'll be all right," said Thompson.