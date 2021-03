Triopia’s Lady Trojans score wins over Wolves and Lady Indians

Triopia 39 Pleasant Hill 26 The Lady Trojans knocked off Pleasant Hill 39-26 to pick up the win. Hailey Reynolds and Ava Ganz shared team scoring honors with nine points each, with Megan Reynolds adding six. P. Hill’s Flores had game honors with a 19 point effort in the losing cause. Both Ganz and H. Reynolds had seven each for the Lady Trojans in the first half, while Flores notched…