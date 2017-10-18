Home

Triopia Trojans trounce North Greene 49-6

Wed, 10/18/2017 - 10:43 casscounty2
Need win against Calhoun to make playoffs
Don Chipman

    In a “must win” game the Triopia Trojans rose to the occasion as they topped North Greene in a lop-sided 49-7 win at Don Kemp Field last Friday night.
    The Big Blue used a devastating ground attack to roll up 377 yards, led by Zach Thompson who  rushed for 150 yards on just 9-carries. Zack Rouland rolled up 77-yards on 10 attempts, while Michael Burns ripped off 56-yards on 10 tries.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

