Triopia Trojans trounce North Greene 49-6

In a “must win” game the Triopia Trojans rose to the occasion as they topped North Greene in a lop-sided 49-7 win at Don Kemp Field last Friday night.

The Big Blue used a devastating ground attack to roll up 377 yards, led by Zach Thompson who rushed for 150 yards on just 9-carries. Zack Rouland rolled up 77-yards on 10 attempts, while Michael Burns ripped off 56-yards on 10 tries.

