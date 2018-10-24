Triopia Trojans roll into playoffs with 41-15 win

The Trojans earned a #3 seed in their quadrant and will play Georgetown Ridge Farm at home following a 41-15 win over Hardin-Calhoun. Carrollton and Camp Point both are in the same quadrant.

Zach Thompson had another huge game, picking up 175 yards on only 12 carries, plus a 72-yard punt return for the Trojans’ first score. Thompson finished with six touchdowns on the evening.

Triopia led 14-0 after one period on a Thompson 20-yard run. The Big Blue added a TD with 0:28 sec- onds left when Thompson scored his third TD on a 13-yard run, boosting the Trojans to a 20-0 spread at the midway break.