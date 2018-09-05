Home

Triopia Trojans clobber Pleasant Hill in a 41-6 final

Wed, 09/05/2018 - 20:18 Casscounty2
Zach Thompson runs wild, finishing with 247 total yards
Don Chipman

What else is new? Coach Rich Thompson’s grueling, clock eating, ground game is back on track for 2018. The Big Blue got a tremendous game from Zach Thompson as he rushed for 207 yards on 15 carries, caught two passes for 40 yards, for 247 total yards and scored three touchdowns. Not a bad night’s work

The Trojans came into the contest after becoming ranked in the AP Prep Poll for the first time this season holding down the 9th spot in the poll and more than likely will climb higher during the season.

P. Hill was able to contain the high octane Big Blue offense until late in the first period when the Blue and White scored their first touchdown and the flood gates opened.

