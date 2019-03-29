Home

Triopia Trojans bomb N. Greene 15-1; top Lutheran High 4-1

Fri, 03/29/2019 - 11:51 Casscounty2
Big Blue scores late in well-played game
By: 
Don Chipman

The Triopia Trojans last Tuesday knocked off North Greene 15-1, played at home last Saturday against Otttawa Township losing 10-3, then in an away game with Lutheran this Monday at Lenz Field due to unplayable field conditions at Springfield, won by a 4-1 final verdict.

Triopia vs. N. Greene
Jake Parlier carried the big stick for the Trojans against the Spartans as he drove in four runs, went 2-for-3, including a triple.
Shawn Bell was the first of four pitchers for Coach Rich Thompson  with Mason Fricke awarded the win.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

When Jesus was beginning to think about leaving the disciples in charge and returning to his own place as God in heaven, he gave two sets of marching orders.

Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith
Focus on Faith

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers