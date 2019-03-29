Triopia Trojans bomb N. Greene 15-1; top Lutheran High 4-1

The Triopia Trojans last Tuesday knocked off North Greene 15-1, played at home last Saturday against Otttawa Township losing 10-3, then in an away game with Lutheran this Monday at Lenz Field due to unplayable field conditions at Springfield, won by a 4-1 final verdict.

Triopia vs. N. Greene

Jake Parlier carried the big stick for the Trojans against the Spartans as he drove in four runs, went 2-for-3, including a triple.

Shawn Bell was the first of four pitchers for Coach Rich Thompson with Mason Fricke awarded the win.

