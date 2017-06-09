Home

Triopia slip past Pleasant Hill 34-32 in WIVC

Wed, 09/06/2017 - 12:01 casscounty2
Score winning TD with 0:26 ticks left
By: 
Don Chipman

    Coach Rich Thompson was probably thinking when Pleasant Hill’s Kodiak Rogers caught a 60-yard “bomb” from Dalton Crane at the 7:51 mark of the fourth quarter putting the Wolves on top 32-28 shades of last week when the Big Blue lost in the final minutes to Carrollton.
    The shoe was on the other foot this time as Zach Thompson went in from a yard out to give the Trojans (1-1) their first win of the season 34-32 over P. Hill with 0:28 left.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Wade Reunion

    The descendants of Owen and Cynthia Wade met at the Detroit Town Hall on Sunday, Aug. 20 for a potluck meal at noon.

Hendricker Family Reunion
Brown Family Reunion
Hendricker reunion
Brown family reunion
Buck cousin reunion

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers