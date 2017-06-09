Triopia slip past Pleasant Hill 34-32 in WIVC

Coach Rich Thompson was probably thinking when Pleasant Hill’s Kodiak Rogers caught a 60-yard “bomb” from Dalton Crane at the 7:51 mark of the fourth quarter putting the Wolves on top 32-28 shades of last week when the Big Blue lost in the final minutes to Carrollton.

The shoe was on the other foot this time as Zach Thompson went in from a yard out to give the Trojans (1-1) their first win of the season 34-32 over P. Hill with 0:28 left.

