Triopia girls bring back a lot of talent and experience for 2018

The Lady Trojans of Triopia will be under new guidance for 2018 as Coach Shelly Ganz replaces former head coach Jill Stock as the headmaster.

Ganz, however, is not new to the Triopia volleyball program. She previously served as the head coach of the Triopia Junior High program.

Coach Stock left Coach Ganz with a solid squad of 14 returning varsity players, of which seven were either full-time or part- time starters.