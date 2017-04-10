Triopia falls to Brown County 34-20 in a North Division WIVC clash
Wed, 10/04/2017 - 12:13 casscounty2
Game tied at 14-14 at halftime
By:
Don Chipman
The Triopia Trojans gave North Division leader Brown County all they wanted, tied at halftime 14-14, the Green Machine took command in the third period en route to a 34-20 win.
The Hornets held a 365-241 edge in total yardage, mostly from a 170-49 difference due to the passing attack that accounted for two of the Hornets five TDs.
