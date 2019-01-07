Triopia downs Illini West for LTC consolation title

The Lady Trojans walked off the floor a 55-45 winner over Illini West to win the Consolation Bracket. Anna Burrus, an all-tournament selection, had one of those “games” corralling 18 points and hauling down 17 rebounds.

The Lady Blue appeared to have the game well in hand when they were up by 19 points midway through the fourth quarter, but Burrus fouled out with about four minutes to go. The Lady Trojans lost their focus and confidence and were forced to hang on for the 10-point win.

