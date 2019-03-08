Home

Triopia dethrones defending champs, beat Okawville 71-65 in overtime

Fri, 03/08/2019 - 09:46 Casscounty2
Trojans refuse to lose: win back-to-back games in overtime to reach Final Four!
By: 
Don Chipman

The Big Blue are like the Little Train that could—They just keep chuggin’. For the second time in a 5-day span the Triopia Trojans won in OT, this time topping Okawville 71-65 to advance to the IHSA Final Four in Class 1A.
Last Friday it was Shawn Bell. This Tuesday it was Garrett Snow who poured through 32 points and grabbed down 11 rebounds to lead the “Cardiac Kids” to the win. Shawn Bell added 20 in support.
There were plenty of heroes to go around as the Trojans spread the wealth. First it was Snow with six three-balls, Justin Bachar who buried the three-ball from the deep corner at the buzzer to send the game into OT. There was Shawn Bell who sank 9-of-11 free throws down the stretch and in OT, and Zach Thompson who sealed the deal with a steal to close it out at 71-65.

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

Lifestyle

Focus on Faith

 I think feeling like an outsider and often feeling left out starts early in life.  It may begin the first time when sides are chosen for teams on the playground or in a gym class.

Focus on Faith
Reflecting on the past – looking forward to today
Finding the missing piece to life’s puzzle

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2019

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers