Triopia dethrones defending champs, beat Okawville 71-65 in overtime

The Big Blue are like the Little Train that could—They just keep chuggin’. For the second time in a 5-day span the Triopia Trojans won in OT, this time topping Okawville 71-65 to advance to the IHSA Final Four in Class 1A.

Last Friday it was Shawn Bell. This Tuesday it was Garrett Snow who poured through 32 points and grabbed down 11 rebounds to lead the “Cardiac Kids” to the win. Shawn Bell added 20 in support.

There were plenty of heroes to go around as the Trojans spread the wealth. First it was Snow with six three-balls, Justin Bachar who buried the three-ball from the deep corner at the buzzer to send the game into OT. There was Shawn Bell who sank 9-of-11 free throws down the stretch and in OT, and Zach Thompson who sealed the deal with a steal to close it out at 71-65.

