Triopia defeats Calhoun 59-53 to win BHS Tournament

Fri, 02/08/2019 - 09:10 Casscounty2
Zach Thompson’s big fourth quarter does the trick
By: 
Don Chipman

Weary from a hard fought game last Friday against a good Springfield Calvary squad, Triopia reached down deep and used a fourth quarter spurt Saturday at the Tiger Den to knock off a solid Calhoun team 59-53 to lay claim to the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament title.
The weather-beleagued tournament was finally concluded a week later than scheduled due to inclement weather conditions that have plaqued this area for a long period of time.

 

  To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.

