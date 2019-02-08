Triopia defeats Calhoun 59-53 to win BHS Tournament
Zach Thompson’s big fourth quarter does the trick
Don Chipman
Weary from a hard fought game last Friday against a good Springfield Calvary squad, Triopia reached down deep and used a fourth quarter spurt Saturday at the Tiger Den to knock off a solid Calhoun team 59-53 to lay claim to the BHS Varsity/JV Tournament title.
The weather-beleagued tournament was finally concluded a week later than scheduled due to inclement weather conditions that have plaqued this area for a long period of time.
