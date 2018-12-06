Triopia defeats Athens to capture Tiger Tournament

The Trojans waltzed through Beardstown’s Thanksgiving Holiday Tournament with a 4-0 record, laying claim to the title with a 68-53 runaway over Athens. Zach Thompson’s 20 points along with Shawn Bell’s 17 led the way for the Big Blue, with Tanner Allen adding 12 in the winning cause.

The opening frame was back and forth with Triopia forging a slim 17-15 margin after one period. Thompson’s seven and Bell’s pair of treys paced the Big Blue. The Trojans continued their up tempo play and moved out front 33-26 at the midway break with the 16-11 advantage. Nick Laird added three treys for nine of his game high 22 points for Athens.

