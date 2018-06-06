Home

Tri-CountyThunder wins first at Lenz Field Tourney

Wed, 06/06/2018 - 16:31 Casscounty2
Sail through six-team field with a 6-1 mark
By: 
Don Chipman

Tri-County Thunder 14u softball team took to the road this weekend and brought home the “Big Iron” as they went 6-1 this weekend, winning the “Play the Turf” tournament played at Lenz Field in Jacksonville. &nbsp;&nbsp;<ahref="http://etypeservices.com/Cass%20County%20Star%20GazetteID497/"><spanstyl... 13px; color: rgb(0, 0, 0);">To view more, please log in or subscribe to the digital edition.</span></a></p>

Lifestyle

Laughter is good medicine

Laughter is good for the soul. Have you heard that cliche? I wholeheartedly believe that a good laugh does wonders for our soul.

Listen to your coach
Let’s not forget the sacrifices
Morning by morning, God granting good, perfect gifts

Advertising

For advertising information contact us

at 217-323-1010

melissa.clements@casscomm.com

Cass County Star Gazette Copyright © 2018

e-Typeservices: Providing technology solutions for community newspapers