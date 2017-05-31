Tri-County Thunder wins first place trophy at Havana

The Tri-County Thunder 12u girls softball team won their second tournament of the year winning the Memorial Day Tournament held in Havana this past weekend.



Saturday (Pool Play)

Game 1

Tri-County started the tournament off on the right track defeating Heartland Chaos 12-1.

Two weeks earlier the Chaos had handed the Thunder back to back losses in Jacksonville, knocking them out of the tournament.

