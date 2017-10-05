Home

Tri-County Thunder 12U win 10-team Havana Tourney

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 14:50 casscounty2
Sail through tournament undefeated in five games
By: 
Don Chipman

     After placing third in Springfield and second in Jacksonville during April, Tri-County Thunder 12u girls softball team won its first tournament of the year this past weekend in a double elimination 10-team tournament held in Havana.

       Friday Game
     Tri-County started off their tournament run playing Williamsville Whip-lash winning by the score of 6-2. They scored five runs in the 3rd and one in the fifth.

